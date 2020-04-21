Rithvik Dhanjani shares cryptic posts about 'love' amid breakup rumours with girlfriend Asha Negi; Take a look

Rithvik Dhanjani shared cyptic posts about 'unconditional love' on social media amid breakup rumours with girlfriend Asha Negi and it has left the couple's fans shocked. Take a look.

and Asha Negi were touted to be one of the cutest couples of the Indian Television Industry. However, it seems like everything's not well between them now. Their relationship has hit a rocky patch. Gossip mills are abuzz that they have parted ways. Yes, the duo has apparently broken up and are no longer together. The news of Rithvik and Asha's breakup has come has a major shocker for everyone. Though both of them have not commented on the news, reports are strong that they are no separated.

Amidst all these speculations, Rithvik shared some cryptic posts on his Instagram handle that has grabbed the attention of many. The actor's posts were about love and going back to normal, which may have hinted about his breakup with girlfriend Asha. The first post talks about how there is nothing bigger and better than unconditional love. In the second post, Rithvik hints about how he never wants to go back to normal as that phase was not working. The note emphasized that going back is not the option, but rising up and doing good is.

Take a look at Rithvik's posts here:

While the couple has kept silent about these breakup rumours, their Instagram posts are raising many eyebrows. Not only Rithvik, but Asha also shared a mysterious post yesterday (April 20, 2020). She shared a happy throwback photo with a rather lyrical caption. She chose to write some lines from the song 'Dil hai Chota Sa'. Asha's post made us wonder if she is trying to move on and get over everything now.

For the unversed, Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. They have been in a relationship for more than six years. However, it was only last year that trouble between them started brewing. The two were in a live-in relationship, but the actor has now moved out. Reports also suggest that the duo's close friends are aware of the problems they are facing. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

