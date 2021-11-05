Rithvik Dhanjani shares a sweet video of him celebrating his birthday with father

Popular actor and host, Rithvik Dhanjani ringed in his birthday today. The actor rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, in which he was paired with actress Asha Negi. He was also in a relationship with the actress for a long time, but they parted ways recently. On the special occasion of his birthday, the actor shared a video of him giving a massage to his father, who forgot it was his birthday.

Rithvik Dhanjani had recently shared a video of social media in which he is seen giving a massage to his father as he forgot that is was Rithvik’s birthday. In the video, he tells his father that you have not wished me happy birthday, to which his father sweetly wishes him and says it is a day to enjoy yourself. His mother asked his father to say something more, to which he says, “Teri jaldi se shaadi ho jae”, which made everyone laugh out loud.

He shared in the caption, “Birthday mornings like these That’s my daddy, he did not remember it’s my birthday so when I asked him dadaa what’s today he says it’s the day for you to give me a massage So I traded a massage for his blessing and a birthday wish”.

See post here: Click

Friends and fans dropped messages for the cute video of his father. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “V cute”, Ira Dubey wrote, “Happpppy birthday have a blessed year”, Ridhima Pandit commented, “Too sweet”. Karishma Tanna, Heli Daruwala and others also dropped heart emojis on the comment box.



Also read- Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Nia Sharma & others send love to birthday boy Rithvik Dhanjani