Rithvik Dhanjani wishes good luck to Asha Negi for Baarish amid constant break up rumours; Check it out

Amid break up rumours, Rithvik Dhanjani took to social media to send out good wishes to Asha Negi for upcoming show. Check out the post here.

Pavitra Rishta duo and Asha Negi have been dating each other for almost as long as one can remember, however, the two have been in the news off lately for their alleged break up. Both the actors have been out of reach to speak up on the current scenario, however, they have been sharing all these cryptic posts, leaving us all wondering if there is anything to worry about in the first place with everything that has been going on.

And well, if that wasn't enough, as it turns out, Rithvik has taken on social media to wish Asha for the season 2 of her upcoming web series, Baarish. Earlier in the day yesterday, the trailer announcement about Asha and Sharma Joshi's upcoming web series was made and thereafter, wishes kept pouring in for the entire team. Rithvik's new post has now left us wondering if the two have actually broken up and this is just a gesture or if everything that we are hearing is not true.

Check out Rithvik Dhanjani's wish for Asha Negi's upcoming web series:

Meanwhile, reports have it that things haven't been all that well between the two for a long time and Rithvik, who was said to be living with Ahsa, has moved out after all. The reports also have it that their friends know about it, and how things had already happened before Rithvik left for Spain.

