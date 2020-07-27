Ritvik Arora OUT of YRHPK; producer Rajan Shahi says 'If an actor isn't professional, I don’t mind replacing'

Rajan Shahi claims Ritvik Arora has been unprofessional in his conduct and it is inexcusable. He also revealed that he doesn't mind replacing an actor if they are not professional.

In June, while speaking to producer Rajan Shahi, he mentioned in an exclusive chat with us about a certain actor who demanded a pay hike and was not ready to negotiate in testing times. While there were many speculations made about who 'that' actor might be, the producer now in an interview with ETimes has revealed that it was Ritvik Arora of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Producer lashed out at him for his "unprofessional" behaviour and said that he doesn't mind replacing actors if they behave in a certain way.

The producer revealed that when a production member had reached out to Ritvik recently, he asked them to speak to his father, which in itself is unprofessional. He stated that the contract was signed with Ritvik and not his father, so any discussing should be with him, but nonetheless, his father was contacted and he asked "for a raise in his remuneration, almost double of what he was being paid, and also a minimum 25-day work guarantee. What’s really wrong is the way he communicated it saying, ‘Don’t even think of calling back if you want to negotiate,’" Rajan told ETimes. He emphasised that it is not about what you demand, it is about how you demand.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Rajan Shahi on financial crunch, need to recognise fair producers, 'double' per day demand

He added, "If an actor wants to opt out of a show, we totally understand. But the behaviour of unprofessional people, who hold a production house to ransom, should be called out." He also revealed that such unprofessional behaviour won't be tolerated.

Ritvik clarified that his father did ask for a hike thinking that it will deter the production from calling him for the shoot as they are very concerned about the COVID situation. "There is absolutely no reason for me to leave the show because it’s such a good opportunity. This is a case of miscommunication and misunderstanding," he claimed.

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×