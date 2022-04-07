Roadies 18 host Sonu Sood wants Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar to be part of the show

One of the much-awaited reality shows Roadies season 18 is finally starting soon. The show will air from 8th April and fans will witness a fresh season with a new format. This time there will be no gang leader and instead, Roadies 18 will be hosted by Sonu Sood. The actor will be mentoring the contestants through the challenging journey of the show. Recently, during a media interaction, Sonu opened up about the upcoming season. He even revealed the names of three actors he would love to be a part of the show.

When the actor was asked to name the celebrities whom he would like to see on the show. Sonu immediately took Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar’s names. Sonu Sood also expressed that he was thrilled to be part of the long-running reality show.

The makers of the show had recently released the trailer of the show and left the fans of excited. To note, the season is being shot in South Africa. In the trailer, Sonu Sood can be seen starting the fun journey with Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali, Ashish Bhatia, Yukti Arora, Kavya Khurana, among others.

This season will see some old faces and new contestants and will consist of activities like mountain trekking, bungee jumping, scuba diving, ziplining, sandboarding, snowboarding and more.

