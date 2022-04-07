Roadies 18: Sonu Sood answers if he feels pressured to step into Rannvijay Singha's shoes

The new season of the much-awaited reality show will finally start airing soon. The show Roadies 18 can be seen on TV screens from 8th April. You are in for a ride with this installment as the format for the season is different from the previous ones. In a surprising turn of events, Sonu Sood will be stepping into Rannvijay Singha’s shoes and will be hosting the new season. Today, in a press conference, Sonu opened up on why he chose to do Roadies season 18 and how he felt about stepping in the much-loved host Rannvijay’s shoes.

On being asked why he want to be associated with this show, Sonu gave a super sweet answer that won us over. He said he has always been a fan of Roadies, and today when he is a part of this brilliant show, he feels he has a huge amount of responsibilities to fulfill as he has to live up to audiences' expectations. When someone asked him if he felt pressured about stepping into Rannvijay’s shoes, he shared some beautiful memories of his time at the Roadies set. He said, “The magical thing about Roadies is that you have to be real, and what you are. I remember when I had reached the set on very first day, it was 2 A.M. and the way I connected.”

Sonu added that he was told he has to be their friend, he has to be a Roadie himself and experience what they are experiencing during the whole event. “Believe me, all 45 days which we spent in South Africa, every day was a learning experience. We lived our life the way we always wanted during the college days. I think it was one of the best experiences of my life,” he revealed. Finally talking about if he felt any pressure, he said he felt no pressure at all.

