Roadies 18 Trailer: Sonu Sood to start an adventurous journey with Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana & others

The new season of the much-awaited reality show will finally start airing soon. The show Roadies 18 can be seen on TV screens from 8th April. The format for the season is different from the previous seasons. There will be no gang leaders this time and the show will be hosted by Sonu Sood. The trailer of the show has been released recently and the fans of the show are thrilled with the South African location.

In the trailer, Sonu Sood can be seen kickstarting the adventurous journey with Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana, Ashish Bhatia, Yukti Arora, Kavya Khurana, among others. This year, we will witness the participants taking up various activities like mountain trekking, bungee jumping, canoeing, scuba diving, ziplining, sandboarding, snowboarding, etc.

See the promo here-

In Roadies Season 18, Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, adventurous and super-fun journey of the show. The new journey will be filled with surprising twists and turns.

The season will be witnessing some old faces like Baseer Ali who started his career with MTV India's 'Roadies Rising', Aarushi Dutta, who has been a part of Splitsvilla 11 and Roadies Real Heroes, Ashish who was earlier a part of Raftaar's team during Roadies Real Heroes in 2019, Kevin Almasifar will also be a part of the show. Bigg Boss OTT fame Moose Jattana will be among the new faces of the season.

