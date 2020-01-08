Roadies fame Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio become proud parents of a baby boy

Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with a baby boy. Natalie gave birth to the cute little baby boy on January 6 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Roadies star Raghu Ram got married in an intimate affair in Goa to girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018. In the month of August 2019, Raghu Ram took to social media to share the news of his wife's pregnancy. He had shared some adorable pictures with his Canadian wife Natalie. The soon-to-be parents were naturally excited and the excitement was quite evident in the pictures shared by Raghu Ram. Sharing the good news on Instagram, Raghu wrote, "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon."

And today we got to know that Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with a baby boy. Natalie gave birth to the cute little baby boy on January 6 at a hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the newborn baby are doing fine. It was a normal delivery and Natalie gave birth to her baby in a water pool. Raghu had even organised a baby shower for his wife recently which was attended by his friends and family. Congratulations to the couple.

Check out the doctor's statement here:

For all those who don’t know, Raghu first met Natalie in 2011 and he came to know about Natalie after he came across her YouTube channel and fell in love with her Kahin Toh Hogi Woh rendition (Janne Tu Ya Jaane Na).

Natalie is an Indo-Candian singer and was earlier in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan. She has been part of Coke Studio on MTV India and has sung for Bollywood movies like English Vinglish, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Chennai Express among others. Raghu, on the other hand, has been a popular name in the industry, known to have judged multiple seasons of Roadies along with brother Rajiv. He has also acted in films like Tees Maar Khan and Jhootha Hi Sahi. Recently, the actor was seen in Skulls and Roses, a web series.

