Roadies fame Shreya Kalra speaks on the case filed against her after viral ‘dancing on zebra crossing’ video

Shreya Kalra’s video of dancing on the zebra crossing recently went viral on social media. The Roadies fame actress received immense backlash. On September 15, Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra ordered police to file a case against her. In a recent chat with ETimes, she spoke about her case and said, “I had to apologize in front of the media and say that this wasn’t my intent to influence anybody else to follow the same thing because it is risky and dangerous. They charged me a fine of Rs. 200.”

Shreya also spoke about receiving immense backlash on social media. She said, “No, I didn’t think of that because many people do such trending videos. I have seen videos abroad about following traffic rules. People don’t follow rules in India and that’s why it has been taken illegally. When I did the video I never thought that it would go viral. I didn’t think that it would become such a huge issue. But it happened and then things turned completely wrong and I started getting calls from a police inspector.”

Further elaborating on it Shreya said, “They wanted to have a chat with me in front of the media. I started getting calls from media houses and lot of things happened in 3-4 days. I have made many videos but never thought this video will go viral in a negative way.” She further added, “This was the first time it was happening to me and I really got scared. I was getting calls. My mom was also very stressed. I thought it was blown out of proportion by the media.”

Also Read| Indore girl lands in trouble for dancing at traffic signal; MP Home Minister directs officials to take action