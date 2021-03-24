Roadies Revolution winner Hamid Barkzi tests positive for COVID 19; Assures fans he will be back with a bang

Hamid Barkzi, who got his shot of fame after he won Roadies Revolution, is currently in home quarantine after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had brought the nation to a standstill last year is once, is once again grabbing pace as the number of cases have been on a significant rise of late. While several celebrities have been tested positive for the deadly virus lately, another celebrity has also joined the list. We are talking about Hamid Barkzi who became a household name after winning the Roadies Revolution last year. The Delhi based model has confirmed the news on social media.

Hamid took to his social media handle to share his health update and revealed that he will be staying away from social media for a while as he has been diagnosed with the deadly virus lately. While he urged his fans to pray for his well being he also assured them that he will be back with a bang. “Hey guys, I’ll be off social media for a while since I’ve tested positive for COVID 19. Will be back with a bang soon. Tab tak dua mein yaad rakhna” followed by a heart emoticon and an angel emoji.

Apart from Hamid, two actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – Mayur Vakani and Mandar Chandwadar – were also tested positive for COVID 19. Confirming the news, Mandar stated that soon after his diagnosis he took a break from the shooting and is under home quarantine. “I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative,” Mandar had added.

Also Read: After Mayur Vakani, TMKOC’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar gets diagnosed with COVID; Goes into home isolation

Credits :Bollywood Life

Share your comment ×