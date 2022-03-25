Roadies season 18: Contestant Ashish Bhatia calls host Sonu Sood ‘an inspiration’ & shares his experience

Roadies is one the most popular youth-based reality shows, which has a massive craze among the people. There has been a lot of buzz about the new season of the show as the pattern of the show has been changed and the previous host Rannvijay has been replaced by Bollywood star Sonu Sood. ETimes has reported that Ashish Bhatia of Roadies Real Heroes fame is the first confirmed contestant this season.

Ashish was a part of Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was in Raftaar's team. He has been roped in for the new season. He has already shot for the show in South Africa with the team. Ashish has also been part of Splitsvilla 12 and now he is returning to television shows with Roadies season 18.

The team of Roadies 12 has already shot the show in South Africa. Host Sonu Sood had been sharing exciting photos and pictures from behind the scenes in the show.

Speaking about his experience with Roadies: Journey in South Africa, Ashish Bhatia told ETimes, “When I was offered the opportunity to be a part of MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa, I was overjoyed! Working with Sonu sir was a truly novel experience for me, he is such an inspiration! Without his unhindered support throughout the season, our journeys wouldn’t have been this special. We had to perform some high-octane tasks during this season, some of which will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch us perform them.”



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Check out first look of Sonu Sood from the sets of Roadies 18; PIC