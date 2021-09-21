Roadies X9 Teaser Out: Get ready for the new season of the adventure based show

The show Roadies is one of the most loved and highly popular youth-based show. This adventure game show is hosted by the former roadie and actor Rannvijay Singha. As per the format, the contestants from all over the country are seen performing tough stunts to survive in the show. The announcement for the season 19 of the show is done and the details for the auditions will be revealed soon.

The previous season of the show was judged by Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar, Varun Sood (replacing Raftaar). It looks like the judges panel will be the same for the present season. The interested people who want to be part of the show, and feel that they have the special factor in them, they can send their entries on the Voot app. The registration process for the reality show has begun.

The caption of the video read as, “Got that X factor in you? We’re super excited to see what you’ve got in store for us ! Head over to the Voot app and register to be on the newest season of #MTVRoadies”.

See the post here: