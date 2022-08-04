Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Arjit Taneja poses with Karan Johar & Sriti Jha, calls him 'legend'; Read note

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt shoot wrapped up recently. Along with them, many other actors have been roped in for the film and will be seen working under Karan's direction. Having said that, Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja has confirmed his presence in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and has taken his social media handle to announce this big news.

Arjit Taneja's new post with Karan Johar

Today, Arjit Taneja took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Karan Johar and Sriti Jha. He also shared another picture flaunting the note written by Karan welcoming him to the Dharma Family. The note read, "Dear Arjit, Thank you for being a part of my family... Welcome again to the Dharma Family. All my love, Karan". Sharing this post, Arjit wrote, "Can’t help but Flaunt this. Just 14 hours of being directed by this Legend. It has been an overwhelming and humbling experience to say the least. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies for making us a small part of this blockbuster in the making and to the whole team for being so generous. All the very best to all of you #Gratitude". Fans and his friends have penned congratulatory wishes for Arjit in the comment section of this post.

Along with Arjit, celebs who have been roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani.

On the professional front, Arjit was last seen in a cameo role in Naagin 5 and its spin-off Kuch Toh Hai.

Also Read: Shabir Ahluwalia on doing Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan after Kumkum Bhagya: Starting with a clean slate now