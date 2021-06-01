Rohan Mehra reacts on Karan Mehra’s arrest: I have never seen him raising voice on anyone

Rohan Mehra has said that he was shocked when he came to know about the arrest of Karan Mehra. He said the actor is a very nice person.

(Trigger Warning)

In a shocking piece of news, popular television actor was arrested following a brawl with his wife Nisha Rawal. She has allegedly accused the actor of assaulting her. The actor, who is better known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested on the night of May 31. He is now released on bail. But the news of his arrest came as a shock not only to his fans but also to his co-actors. Rohan Mehra, who played the role of his son in the show, is shocked to hear about his arrest.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rohan Mehra said, “It is very shocking. I know him for the last 5-6 years and have never seen him raising his voice or even losing his temper on anyone. He behaved in such a respectful manner with everyone including technicians. When we were together in Bigg Boss, he had control on himself in all situations.” The actor also said that he does not want to comment on his personal life. To note, reports of trouble in Karan and Nisha’s marriage were coming in for a long time. In an interaction with TOI, Karan had completely dismissed the rumours of rift between them stating that everything is fine between the couple.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Karan accused his wife and said that she has filed a false case against him.

The couple has been married for eight years and also have a 4-year-old son.

