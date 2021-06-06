Rohanpreet Singh has a sweet birthday wish for Neha Kakkar: Promise to love you every minute of our lives

Singer Neha Kakkar has turned a year older. She is celebrating her birthday today and wishes are pouring from everywhere. Rohanpreet wishes her a special promise.

Bollywood singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is celebrating her birthday today. Fans to celebrities all have taken to their social handles to wish the singer on the special occasion. Her social media accounts are flooded with lovely wishes. But what caught our attention was her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s wish for his wife. He has the sweetest wish for her and also shared a cute selfie on his Instagram. In the wish, he has promised his wife that he will love her every moment of their lives.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ‘I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen.’ Neha can be seen wearing a green floral-print top and denim in the picture, while Rohanpreet is wearing a Polo t-shirt. They are happily posing for the camera. The couple had recently returned from Rishikesh.

The singer’s husband also took to his social handle and shared the last night’s celebration pictures. We can see a white fondant cake with the singer’s name blown up with balloons in the background.

On the work front, her latest reality show Indian Idol 12 is getting criticised from all corners after they aired a special episode on veteran singer Kishore Kumar. His son Amit Kumar has criticised the singers and also the show. He also said that he was asked to praise them.

