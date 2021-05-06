Rohit Bose Roy got vaccinated right after the 18+ bracket opened up; Urges people to not complain about waitin

Rohit Bose Roy encouraged people to go for vaccination and asked them to not panic or get mislead in the present situation.

The COVID 19 vaccination drive has started on a large scale all over the country. Earlier, people above the age of 60 were being vaccinated and now the bracket for the age group between 18-45 has opened. Numerous celebrities have got themselves vaccinated and others are in queue for getting the shots. One among them is the actor Rohit Bose Roy, who got vaccinated today. He recently took to social media to share that he has got vaccinated and also encouraged others to go for vaccination.

In the new post shared by the actor, he is seen getting vaccinated. He is wearing a mask and a black t-shirt. The actor talked about the hardships of the doctors and team for working consistently for assisting the people. He advised people should get vaccinated whenever they get an appointment. He also asked people to follow guidelines and not pay heed to information offered by random people. He also asked people to not complain about the wait as the medical professionals are doing their best.

He wrote, “The moment it opened up for the 18+ bracket, I rushed and got my Jab ! On a serious note, everyone should get theirs, whenever u get ur appointment... Follow the guidelines, don’t listen to random people about when to take it, etc.. Thank you @sevenhillshospital for the absolutely seamless process PS: Let’s not complain about the waiting please... They are all doing the best they can! #thankyoudoctors”

Rohit Roy has worked in numerous TV shows and Bollywood movies including Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, and Plan. The actor was last seen in the movie Mumbai Saga.

