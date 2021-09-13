Rohit Bose Roy & Hina Khan look cute as they dance on 'Kitthe Chaliye'; Here's the video

Rohit Bose Roy is presently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with his wife and is also present there coincidentally. Hina Khan is also vacationing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actors recently shared a spectacular video of themselves and Hina as they enjoy on the beach. The vibes between them are definitely intriguing as offer the couple goals on the song ‘Kitthe Chaliye’.

The song Kitthe Chaliye from the movie Shershsaah is highly trending these days. Rohit Roy has shared a video on social media, where he is seen having a gala time on the beach with Hina Khan, as they are seen running around and he also picks her up in his arms. The duo is seen twinning in white as Hina Khan has worn a lacy white top and slit skirt. Rohit has worn a white t-shirt with blue jeans. He has paired it with sunglasses and white shoes. The duo looks charismatic together as they act like a lovelorn couple for the song.

Hina Khan has been keeping away from television for some time. She was recently seen as a senior in the show Bigg Boss OTT, as she dazzled in her shimmery saree. She has been sharing pictures from her Maldives trip as she captioned her blue dress look, “Blue as far as the eye can see..”