Rohit Purohit on his role in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: Donning the doctor's coat was difficult

Actor Rohit Purohit has been roped in to play the character of Dr Vikrant Saxena in the new show 'Dhadkan Zindagii Kii'.

He talks about his character, the show, how donning the doctor's coat was difficult for him and why the show will change the perception of viewers towards women in the workplace.

Rohit is returning to TV after 2 years, so what made him say 'yes' to the role of Dr Vikrant Saxena.

"Yes, I am coming back to TV after two years. The biggest thing was the pandemic which made everyone stay home and even during the pandemic it wasn't like shows were not being televised, they were, and I was also getting offers but no offer seemed to attract my interest. Of course, the script, the show's story is so interesting and the concept is very fresh and new to TV and I think that was the biggest reason."

Dr Vikrant Saxena is a complicated character but Rohit feels that this character can be found among us.

He says: "Before this, I have mostly done historical characters that you can find references to in history, and I am glad that people liked it. But this character is completely different, a character we can find amongst us, we who live in this society. It's a very complicated character, and when the show premieres, the viewers will get to know about it more. It's about a surgeon and his personal life and this inclined me towards taking this project."

"I am hopeful that people will like the character because it is realistic. When portraying historical characters, you can find references in some history books. With this show, you will experience something new with every episode. Nobody knows about this character so episode by episode, scene by scene, people will discover Vikrant more, so I am very excited," he adds.

He further shares about the preparation work done, for essaying a doctor on-screen: "Just playing a doctor was difficult because medical terms are a nightmare. Even as a doctor, playing a surgeon was more difficult. I knew about the show. So, there was no special preparation, I came on set, and I delivered. The second thing is that I have an amount of experience working through so many years that slowly I put myself into the character, but yeah, here I had to unlearn a lot and become more realistic and natural according to the show's pattern."

Rohit thinks that there are a lot of people who have a lot of misconceptions about a woman being a surgeon or taking up a career in a male-dominated profession. And this show will change that perception.

He shares: "Oh yes, after watching 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' people's perception will change. I have been working for so many years and even I see that it's not that easy for women where mostly men work. It is difficult for them to create their own space. Things that people should learn like how women and girls should be treated in the workplace, this show will teach them that.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Purohit on comparison with Hrithik Roshan: In Jodhaa Akbar, I was his stand in & body double