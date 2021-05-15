Rohit Reddy puts himself in PIC with Friends cast; Karisma Tanna, Angad Bedi & others drop hilarious comments

Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy shares a funny picture as he inserts himself in a throwback picture of Friends cast.

The star couple, and Rohit Reddy are know for their sense of humor. They often share hilarious pictures and videos with one another as well as their friends. Rohit Reddy has recently shared a morphed picture of himself with the cast of Friends and you can hardly make out the difference. The excitement for the popular show Friends is back and everyone is talking about it as the date for the Friends Reunion is released. It seems Rohit Reddy is also a fan as he shared a picture.

Rohit Reddy often posts hilarious videos and pictures on his social media. The businessman recently shared an edited picture of the Friends cast as he added himself in the photo. He wrote in the caption, “Unexpected (and unrealistic) friendships are the best ones!” Seeing the pic, the internet has lit up with hilarious comments from friends and fans. Mohit Khathuria asked, “Where is Anita bhabhi ?” to which he replied, “who do you think clicked the picture.”

See post-

His friends also posted laughing emoticons and funny comments. Bandgi Kalra wrote, “Omg haha”. Karanveer Mehra wrote, “That is really cool man ... u know them all ... Wow .. now be the true friend u are and ask them to return my jet .., they have it since 1998 .” Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “you cropped me man ... not fair”. Yuvika Chaudhary, Sameera Reddy, Kishwer Merchantt and others also dropped laughing emoticons.

For the unversed, Anita Hassanandani had been dating Rohit Reddy for several years and they got married in 2013. The couple was blessed with a baby boy this year, whom they named Aaravv.

Credits :Hindustan Times

