Rohit Reddy reveals he knows half of Anita Hassanandani’s ‘TV gossip’ with her BFF Surbhi Jyoti

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video with Surbhi Jyoti. Rohit Reddy's response to the post is bound to make you laugh out loud.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy never fail to make their fans crack up with their hilarious social media content. The actors have used their time during the Covid-19 lockdown to cheer people up with humour. The duo continues to keep people entertained and have become quite popular in doing so. They made headlines when they first announced Anita’s pregnancy with a post. The two are sharing their parenthood journey with the new addition to their family, Aaravv.

Anita took to her Instagram handle to share a hysterical video with her friend and actress Surbhi Jyoti. The video was about “What people usually say about TV actors” and featured the two actresses debunking rumours. Anita captioned the post, FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti.” Meanwhile, Rohit took to the comments section to add on to the humour by revealing that he ‘unfortunately’ knows half of their TV gossip. He added, “u gurls are on the phone all the time doing wht u to best - GOSSIPING!” The actor’s funny response to the post evoked laughter in the comments section.

Take a look at of Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s video:

Anita recently celebrated her 40th birthday bash and shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media. In the photos, the actress’s house was decorated with beautiful balloons and her hubby Rohit made her big day even more special by gifting her bouquet of red roses. The couple’s mushy photos instantly went viral and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable pictures.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani rings her 40th birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and it’s all about love, smiles, kisses

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×