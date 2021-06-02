Rohit Reddy tries his hands on Rapping, wife Anita Hassanandani demands back all her jewelry

Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her husband Rohit Reddy who was rapping in a pop look wearing Anita's gold jewelry and after the not-so-successful attempt, Anita demanded her jewelry back from Rohit.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin star Anita Hasanandani recently shared a fun video of her husband, Rohit Reddy. In the video, Rohit can be seen wearing gold jewelry and trying his hands on recording a rap verse but isn’t doing good enough. Jokingly, after watching his rap, wifey demanded all her jewelry back. Anita shared Rohit’s rapping reel on her Instagram story and wrote, “@rohitreddygoa Return all my jewelry back right now."

In the gold jewelry that Rohit Reddy is wearing in the video, a small pendant in the shape of A is also visible.

In the funny reel, Rohit Reddy can be seen recording a rap verse while eating bread and has styled a cool look in all black attire including a black cap, but his look is enhanced by Anita's gold jewelry. The funny reel was captioned as “Surround yourself with Rap... and Bread!”. The funny reel indeed made many laugh their hearts out including RJ Anmol, Sarah Anjuli, Milind Gadagkar, DJ Yogii, and Mohit Kathuria, who dropped comments on the video.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in 2013 and recently, welcomed a baby boy, Aaravv in February 2021.

