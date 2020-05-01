Rohit Roy dedicates his short film 'Pal' to late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan as a tribute

Sanjiavni actor Rohit Roy has dedicated his first short film 'Pal' with wife to late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan as a tribute

Bollywood received two major shocks in the last 48 hours, as it mourned the death of two legendary actors. On Wednesday Angrezi medium actor passed away after losing his battle to colon infection, and just a day after on Thursday, veteran actor lost life to cancer. The end of April 2020, was a devastating and heart-wrenching moment for all. The loss of these two prolific actors did not only affect the film industry but the country at large.

From fans to their admirers to their co-stars, everybody mourned the death of two legendary actors. While some wrote heartwarming notes in their remembrances, some recalled their fond memories of them. Each one paid ode to the talented actors in their way. Now, actor Rohit Roy has paid his tribute to the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor most sweetly and humbly possible. The Sanjivani actor has dedicated his first short film 'Pal' to them. Yes, you read that right.

The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor took to his Instagram handle to share the first poster of his short film and said that he is paying an ode his dearest 'Chintuji and Irrfan' with 'Pal.' He revealed the first poster with his fans and asked them to spread cheer wherever they are.

Take a look at Rohit's post here:

The short film stars his wife Mansi Roy and him. Interestingly it is also directed by Rohit. The actor is best known for his roles in Des Mein Niklaa Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan. What are your thoughts on Rohit's heartwarming tribute to Rishi Ji and Irrfan? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Demise: Surbhi Chandna pays her respect; Says 'He was true to his craft and at heart'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×