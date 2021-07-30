Rohit Roy shares throwback PIC with Surbhi Chandna and expresses wish to collab with her again

The actor from the popular TV show Sanjivani 2, Rohit Roy has recently shared a picture with the Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna. The due had worked in the show and shared an onscreen as well as off-screen excellent relationship. He has shared a throwback picture from the shooting day of the show and it seems he is missing working with her as he shared his wish to collaborate with her again.

The throwback picture shared by Rohit Roy is from the look test day for the show Sanjivni 2. The show had started airing in 2019 and went off the air in 2020. The actor has shared the picture on social media as he says that they look amazing together. He also asked the producer of the show, Siddharth P Malhotra to present them in very different roles. He wrote in the caption, “How hot we look! Are u listening @siddharthpmalhotra !! #vardhan Aur #drishaani ko naye avtar me prastut karo dost! #vardhani will rock What say my darling @officialsurbhic”

See post here-

The fans of the show and the duo are also eager to see Dr. Ishani and Dr. Vardhan sharing the screen again. Numerous of their fans dropped hearts in the comments sector for their favorite actors.