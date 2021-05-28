Rohit Roy takes a jibe on celebrities ‘walking their pets’ looks; Says never seen them carrying plastic bags

Rohit Roy has a hilarious take on the celebrities being spotted with their pets as they are all well-dressed. He also talks about the celebs not caring about cleaning after their pets.

Actor Rohit Roy recently took to his social media handle as he took a dig the celebrities who are spotted early morning with their pets. The actor stated that these celebrities are seen walking their pets, but they are never seen carrying a plastic bag for cleaning up after their pets have done their business. The actor talked about the cleanliness of the city. He also criticised the celebrities getting snapped so early in the morning and the fact that they are so dressed up for walking their pets. Rohit Roy often interacts with fans on various issues. The actor shared his thoughts as he wrote, “All our dear celebs seeing ‘walking their pets’ look sooooo cool n classy in their perfect ‘walk the pet’ attire... never seen any of them carrying a plastic bag though wonder who picks up the shit once their babies are done?!?” To his tweet, Ronit Bose Roy reacted saying, “Puraani aadat hai logon ki , to leave behind a mess for others to clean up.” See post here:

All our dear celebs seeing ‘walking their pets’ look sooooo cool n classy in their perfect ‘walk the pet’ attire... never seen any of them carrying a plastic bag though wonder who picks up the shit once their babies are done?!? — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 28, 2021

Puraani aadat hai logon ki , to leave behind a mess for others to clean up. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) May 28, 2021

The actor has earlier also mocked the celebrities spotted by the paparazzi all over the city as he feels that he is never spotted like that. He wrote in a tweet, “I always wonder how these actors get ‘spotted’ all over the city??? I must be such a bloody nobody that I don’t get spotted anywhere I gotta start dressing better for the gym, airport, hospital etc…” For the unversed is a popular actor of television and Bollywood. He was last seen playing the role of Vardhan Makhija in the TV show Sanjivani.

