Rohit Shetty has THIS to say about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla; WATCH

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who entertained us with starrer Simmba in the year 2018 was busy shooting for his upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi starring and which will hit the screens this year. The filmmaker is all set to return for his next season of the amazing show Khatron Ke Khiladi. At a recent launch of the show, Rohit Shetty spoke about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who was a winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and much more.

When asked about Rohit Shetty's views on Sidharth winning Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Bigg Boss 13, the director said, "The season in which Sidharth Shukla was a contestant was hosted by and not me. I was not a part of that season." When asked about the difference between shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi and a film, Rohit said, "This show requires an equal amount of hard work that a film does. It is not like I come and sit on the chair with the other two judges and I comment on the contestants and then just leave. This is a show in which you need to be connected emotionally. We go to different places to shoot for the show. When I return back home after the entire shoot is over it feels like I have shot for a film only. This show requires more hardwork than a film as in movies nowadays we can use computer graphics, CGI, etc but all that you see in this show is real."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, this year's season 10 suitably has 10 contestants gunning for the top prize. Ada Khan, Karishma Tanna, , Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande are the 10 contestants. The show will start from February 22, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors channel.

