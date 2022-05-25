'Rohit Shetty said I was apt for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', says Tushar Kalia expressing his joy for the show

The stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been the audiences’ favourite for many years. The stunts involved in the show are not only exhilarating but also very exciting to watch. The stunts and the setup for the upcoming season are going to be much better and more entertaining than before. The season had a mixed bunch of contestants, who will be taking part in the tasks, given by the courageous and daredevil host, Rohit Shetty. In a recent press conference, ace choreographer Tushar Kalia shared his excitement for the show.

On being asked to be part of the reality show for season 12, he said that he always wanted to be a part of it but could not do so because its dates clashed with his show Dance Deewane. But this year he had time, and he decided to take the plunge. He also shared that he is super excited and not at all nervous to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

On being asked about his rapport with Rohit Shetty, the host of the season, he shared, “I have been following the show for some time now and he is an excellent host and provide very good guidance. On his visit to Dance Deewane sets for show promotion, he asked to be part of the show and told me that I am apt for it. Hence, I decided to do the show.”

He also added that he is very happy that his close friend, Nishant Bhat is also on the show. He has known him for 10 years and shares a good rapport with him, hence he will have someone to chill with.

