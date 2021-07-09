Rohit Shetty talks about Ranveer Singh’s upcoming TV show 'The Big Picture': He will definitely be a good host

KKK11 host Rohit Shetty welcomes Ranveer Singh to the television industry and has high hopes from the actor.

The host of the show and popular director Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show for the last numerous seasons and is highly appreciated for his movies and hosting. Season 11 of the show is going to air soon and he has shared in the press meet that this season, the show has been taken a notch higher. Now, the popular actor from his film Simmba, is going to make his television debut with the show named The Big Picture. Rohit Shetty recently talked about his TV debut with ETimes TV.

He said, “Yes, now we all are part of the same family (the channel). It has now become a package, family deal. He will be a successful host for sure. Ranveer and I have talked about the show a lot. The has a totally different format and he will definitely be a good host."

The upcoming entertainment reality show ‘The Big Picture’ is co-produced by , who is the host of the reality show Bigg Boss on Colors TV.

Talking about his fears or phobias, he shared, “I don't have any fears, but while doing stunts more than fears, taking precautions is necessary. You can't get over-confident that I know everything and I will do it. When you are designing the stunts, you always think about the repercussions which can happen if the stunt goes wrong and then you take all the safety measures. Safety and training is most important. I feel the most important thing is how safe you are while doing stunts and what can go wrong. So you should have a correct calculation about these two. So for all the stunts that I do whether it is for my films or for KKK, what can go wrong and if the stunt goes wrong, how do you rectify it, and how to not let things go wrong, is something that I keep into consideration. It is the most important thing."

Credits :Times of India

