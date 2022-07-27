Rohit Shetty's midas touch makes Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 top-rated reality show; Thanks audience for their love

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has remained consistent on the top of the TRP charts in the reality genre. The show is an adventurous one where the contestants have to perform some dynamic and daredevil stunts to prove their mettle in the game. Every year, the audience eagerly waits to watch host Rohit Shetty come on the screen with his A-list participants. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favourite contestant battling creepy crawlies, overcoming the fear of height, water and a several other things. The ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show.

Host Rohit Shetty put down a post and dedicated it to the audience who have been showering their love to make Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the most-watched reality show. Rohit is known for producing some extravagant films and he's taken this reality show notches higher. The host shared the poster and captioned, "Highest rated reality show on Indian television for 4 WEEKS IN A ROW! Thank you for the love. @colorstv #khatronkekhiladi."

Check out Rohit Shetty's post here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair dropped a comment on this post by Rohit Shetty. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who has collaborated with Rohit for a project titled, 'Indian Police Force' which will release on OTT platform. Talking about the reality show, three contestants have been evicted in the past one month. The first week saw Erika Packard's elimination, second week Nishant Bhat had lost the elimination task but Rohit surprised everyone by announcing "no elimination." Aneri Vajani had to say goodbye to the show in the third week and television's most-loved 'bahu' Shivangi Joshi was evicted last week.

Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Tushar Shetty, Mr. Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair are competing with each other. The troupe has returned to Mumbai from Cape Town and partied together too.

Khatron Ke Khiladi airs every weekend at 9:30 PM.

Also Read | Post breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty writes: 'The flavour you taste depends on how you treat her'

