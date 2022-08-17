Rohit Verma NOT on talking terms with Nisha Rawal; Informs she unfollowed him on his birthday

Actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been in the news for more than a year now. They came in limelight when the Karan was arrested in an alleged assault case. Nisha Rawal had filed a case against her husband with allegations of physical assault and accused him of having an extramarital affair. After the accusation, actor Karan Mehra refuted the allegations levelled against him by his wife and said that he has not hurt her, and also called them 'baseless'. Rohit Verma, who has been closely involved in the lives of both Karan and Nisha, in an explosive interview with Siddharth Kannan, talked in length about his relationship with Nisha Rawal and also revealed what she gave him for his birthday.

Siddharth Kannan asked Rohit Rawal about his fallout with Nisha Rawal and what was he against. Rohit said, "Everything is very open. I am a very modern person. I am not against someone developing a feeling for someone. But one doesn't have to forget their boundaries. " Siddharth cut in and brought Karan Mehra's statement of Nisha having a relationship with her 'Muh bola bhai' Rohit Setia. Rohit Verma answered, "I don't want to talk openly about it because it is my family matter. For me, my friend's (Nisha's) integrity matters too. I have the same amount of love I have for Karan that I always had, although he has filed a defamation case against me. I am fighting. But at that time (describing a situation) , the kind of situation that was, when you see a girl bleeding from the head, you won't see left and right. I was not a part of that fight. When I reached there, their building friends had already called the police. I was silently standing and seeing Nisha's bleeding head. While Nisha was leaving, she told Karan to say sorry and finish it off. But situation that night was so bad that everyone lost their mental balance. I just stood with my friend. Nisha is an adult person and she knows what's right and wrong for her. Everyone takes their own decisions. We just stand by our friends. But that doesn't mean that we are involved in their controversy, which as a matter of fact, is still going on. Both of them are very important for me. If I had a magic wand, I would want both of them to patch up. Not because I want to unite my family."

Answering about his relations with Nisha, he said that they were not in talking terms, although he could call her whenever he wanted to. He stated that he was hurt by Nisha's gesture and that was the reason for avoidance. Nisha gifted Rohit a wreath and the fashion designer found it very disrespectful of her to send him that. He also claimed that Nisha infact unfollowed him on his birthday and that was very disrespectful of her, considering that Rohit was like a father figure to her.

As things currently stand, Rohit Verma was slammed with a defamation suit by Karan Mehra and he has been fighting the legal battle since over a week now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more television news and gossips.

