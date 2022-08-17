Rohit Verma REVEALS he gave Nisha Rawal 'her first break' in the entertainment industry; Read On

Actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal came in limelight when the former was arrested in an alleged assault case. Nisha Rawal had filed a case against her husband with allegations of physical assault and accused him of having an extramarital affair. After the accusation, actor Karan Mehra refuted the allegations levelled against him by his wife and said that he has not hurt her, and also called them 'baseless'. Rohit Verma, who has been closely involved in the lives of both Karan and Nisha, in an explosive interview with Siddharth Kannan, talked in length about Nisha, Karan and the case that got a lot of coverage.

Siddharth Kannan asked Rohit Verma about why he is not in talking terms with Nisha Rawal, despite the fact that he stood by her when she put accusations on her husband Karan Mehra for domestic violence. Rohit answered, "Nisha and I shared a very sensitive relationship and still share, atleast from my side. Every husband and wife have fights with one another. I was very much a part of their family. Karan used to love me until I took Nisha's side. When you are so close to one another, misunderstandings and problems happen too. I have always supported Nisha and always will, too, emotionally, since we share an emotional bond. The connect is because people from the industry, who have become big stars, don't acknowledge the help & support that get. In my and Nisha's case, when we met and became friends and I gave her her first break, I used to see her progress. One fine day, many years back, I found Nisha on the front page of Bombay Times and in bold letters, she had thanked me for introducing her to the industry and the caption read, 'Today wherever I have reached is because of him.' I am a very sensitive and emotional person and to acknowlege someone in today's time is a really big thing. We chatted after that and that's when we became very very close."

Rohit continued, "I, Nisha and Karan made a very beautiful family. Journey was going on. There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong. But Nisha is that kind of a person that she is hungry for love. She came from a broken family and never got her father's love. Her mother brought her up with a lot of patience. All of Nisha's ex boyfriends used to pamper her a lot. I have seen her journey. She is such a sensible girl and there's Sarasvati in her tongue. She can convince anyone. That's her plus point. That's her USP. She's not such a bad person. But when you stand with your friend and your friend goes on the wrong road, you have to tell them. I am a Krishna conscious person and even if I find 1% of something wrong, I tell." It is after this that the two had a fallout and as things stand, the duo is not in talking terms with one another.

As things currently stand, Rohit Verma was slammed with a defamation suit by Karan Mehra and he has been fighting the legal battle since over a week now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more television news and gossips.

Also read: Karan Mehra files defamation case against Nisha Rawal's friends Rohit Sathia, Munisha Khatwani & Rohit Verma