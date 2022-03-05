Rohitashv Gour on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai completing 7 years: Never thought show would be this well-received

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is a very famous sitcom on the television screens, which has a massive fan following on social media. Over the last seven years, it has gained immense popularity among the people. Every character of the show has a unique personality, which makes the show superhit. All the characters have their individual fan base. Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, recently shared with Telly Chakkar about the show completing seven years.

Talking about his journey in the show, he said, “I believe that if a journey is difficult that is what makes it worthwhile, and then only it reaches its pinnacle, This Journey has been difficult sure because in the initial stages of the show when we were getting the highest TRPs is when we went through a lot of shocks, first our Bhabhiji left the show but it was managed and the journey became smooth again when Shubhangi Ji entered the show, the second time we went through a wave of difficulty is when Soumya Ji left after 5 years of the show, but we got another addition as well. So, I feel like this show I blessed that it has completed seven years even after going through so much, and it is the love that fans shower us with that we keep going strong.”

He added that he did not know the show will get very popular. He said, “Honestly, I never thought that show would be this well-received, I thought we would wrap up in 3 months because I was unsure how well the content will be received, would people ever misconstrue this as vulgar because the premise of the show is that a Neighbor is in love with his neighbor's wife and flirts with her and so many things that they can misunderstand But I was pleasantly surprised when the first TRPs of the show were revealed, we matched to Shah Rukh Khan's Reality show, so that was quite surprising.”

Rohitashv Gour has been seen in popular shows like Lapataganj, where he played the role of Mukundilal Gupta. He has also played eminent roles in movies like, 'Munna Bhai MBBS', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai 'and 'P.K'.



Also read- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain New Promo: Witness the grand entry of Vidisha Srivastava as new Anita Bhabi