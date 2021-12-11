Roja, 10th December 2021, Written Update: Arjun investigates the case

In today's episode, Roja and Sakshi fight in jail. Some ladies surround Roja and capture her. Sakshi comes with a knife to harm Roja. Arjun stops Sakshi from hurting Roja. Sakshi is slapped and thrown in the cell by Chandrakanta. Arjun asks Roja about her well-being, and he praises her for stopping Sakshi from running away from jail. He promises to get her out of jail soon.

Arjun meets the doctor at the bar and delivers him some money, claiming that the boss asked Arjun to give it to him in exchange for finishing the job. When the doctor asks who he is, Arjun shows him Anu's picture. Chandrakanta arrives with police officers and threatens the doctor to reveal information about Anu and Sakshi. He claims that he needed money and that Anu gave him money to falsify the reports, that the victim did not die as a result of the bullet from Roja's gun, and that Roja is innocent. Arjun and Chandrakanta discuss how to prove Roja's innocence.

Chandrakanta arrests Sakshi's thugs and asks them to reveal what actually happened in the hotel. If they say who shot the person dead, then Arjun says he will see to it that the punishment is reduced or else everyone will get punished. They don't reveal the truth. Arjun beats them. Chandrakanta asks the constables to put the goons in a cell and punish them. Arjun discusses a plan with Chandrakanta.

Anu is with Manickam. He asks her if he is troubling her. Anu tries to escape from there and says that she will visit a temple and pray for his well-being. Manickam asks her not to leave. She goes out to take a call. Arjun calls Manickam and informs him of everything. Manickam says to Anu that Roja is innocent and that she will be out of jail very soon. Anu plans to talk to Sakshi about this matter. The police officers investigate the crime scene.