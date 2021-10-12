Roja, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Annapoorani insults Kalpana

In today's episode, Anu recalls Arjun shoving her inside Sumathi's room. Paati enters Anu's room with juice and assures her that her mother's memories will return soon. Sumathi enters Anu's room. Anu and Paati are terrified and urge Sumathi to leave them alone. Anu flees around the house while Sumathi attempts to touch her.

Roja announces that Sumathi's reports have been out, and she has tested negative. Arjun mocks Anu. Anu attempts to incite Paati against Roja. Paati is on Anu's side. Sumati becomes agitated and confronts Annapoorani about her recent behaviour. She expresses gratitude to Roja for taking care of her.

Kalpana asks Annapoorani to stop Sumathi and informs Shenbagam that Roja is only her daughter. Annapoorani argues and insults Kalpana. Kalpana sobs and tells Annapoorani that when she discovers the truth, she will kick Anu out of the house.

Paati recalls Kalpana's words. Anu calls Sakshi and talks about Shenbagam and how she is claiming Roja as her daughter. Anu asks Sakshi to do something. Sakshi assures her that she will take care of everything and asks her not to worry. Divya disguises herself as a beggar to warn Shenbagam. Anu and Roja have an argument. Shenbagam goes to give food to the beggar.

