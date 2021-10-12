Roja, 12th October 2021, Written Update: Is Shenbagam's memory returning?

In today's episode, Roja asks Shenbagam to feed the beggar and then leaves. When Shenbagam goes to offer food to the beggar, Divya threatens her with a knife and tells her to focus on the reason she was brought here, or her family and Roja would be killed.

Pooja attempts to divert Ashwin's attention away from his work. Roja enters their room and offers Pooja a saree, inviting her to the puja. Roja assures Pooja that she and Arjun will take care of everything downstairs.

Something is bothering Annapoorani. Pooja enters the house abruptly. Annapoorani yells at her, taunts her, and asks her to get out. Pooja says she has come to give a file to Arjun. Ashwin walks in casually and acts as if he hasn't seen Pooja in a long time. Paati scoffs at him. Shenbagam is asked by Kalpana and Roja to persuade Paati to allow Pooja to stay till the puja is completed. Annapoorani is convinced by Shenbagam.

Kalpana notifies Shenbagam of the puja and hopes that her memory will return soon. Shenbagam is pleased.

The puja is performed by members of the family. Shenbagam is disturbed, and glimpses of her past appear to her. Shenbagam's head begins to ache, and she recalls the accident that occurred.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read| Roja, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Annapoorani insults Kalpana