Roja, 13th October 2021, Written Update: Shenbagam and Annpoorani argue over Roja and Anu

In today's episode, Shenbagam is having flashbacks from her past and is about to pass out when Kalpana notices her and tells her to sit down. Shenbagam claims to have a strong belief that she can get her memory back. Kalpana says that one day she will embrace the fact that she is the daughter of this family and Roja is hers. Annapoorani raises an objection, claiming that Shenbagam's daughter is Anu, not Roja. Anu tries to create a scene. Shenbagam stops and declares that she is not in the mood to deal with it.

Annapoorani tries to bring back memories for Shenbagam. Shenbagam believes Roja is her daughter. They both have disagreements over Roja and Anu. Annapoorani expresses her desire to have Anu at her side for the rest of her life and criticises Roja. She also claims that she wants Arjun to divorce Roja. Shenbagam advises Annapoorani not to jump to conclusions too quickly and that time will show what is true. Roja gets disheartened as she overhears their talk. Kalpana comforts her and assures her that God is always on her side.

Roja rushes to her room, sobs, and hugs Arjun. He inquires as to why she is crying. She narrates the conversation between Paati and her mother. Arjun chuckles and makes her realise that the strength of their relationship and the confidence they have in each other will never be broken. Shenbagam appears and tells Roja that what Arjun is saying is correct. Shenbagam assures Roja that Arjun is always there to support her and that she should not be concerned.

Shenbagam prays to the Lord. Roja trips and falls down the staircase, sobbing in pain. Shenbagam rushes up to her.

