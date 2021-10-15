Roja, 15th October 2021, Written Update: Anu and Sakshi plan to harm Roja

In today's episode, Anu asks Paati for permission to take Shenbagam shopping for new clothing. Paati tells Anu, "That's why she thinks she is her grandchild; no one thought about Shenbagam except you." Anu persuades Paati to bring the entire family with them. Annapoorani tells the family about Anu's plan to go shopping for Shenbagam. Arjun is skeptical about Anu's motives. Yashoda and Kalpana make an attempt to persuade Shenbagam to go shopping.

Roja convinces Shenbagam. As the rest of the family prepares to leave, Ashwin fantasizes about spending time with Pooja. Ashwin and Pooja have a humorous exchange. Arjun is mesmerized as Roja gets ready. Roja is shy. Arjun advises her to be extra cautious because Anu will be joining them.

Yashoda and Balu question Anu about why she is bringing Roja along with them. Anu lies, claiming that if she doesn't bring Roja along, Roja would earn sympathy in Shenbagam's eyes, which she doesn't want to happen, and that she wants to impress Shenbagam.

All of the ladies arrive at the shopping mall. Paati asks Anu to choose sarees for Shenbagam. When Kalpana and Roja ask the storekeeper to show them expensive sarees, Paati asks him to show them inexpensive sarees because Roja is their servant. Roja gets upset, but Kalpana stands up for her. Kalpana tells Roja to buy anything she desires, and she will call Arjun and ask him to come over right now.

Kalpana calls Arjun and informs him of the situation. Arjun says he'll come there and buy the most expensive saree for Roja. Shenbagam approaches Kalpana and expresses her embarrassment at referring to Annapoorani as her mother. Kalpana convinces her that Annapoorani isn't a horrible person, but Anu has conditioned her to believe such. Anu appears and warns Shenbagam.

When Roja is out on the road buying fruits, she notices an ambulance approaching.

