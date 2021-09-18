Roja, 17th September 2021, Written Update: Shenbagam comes home

In today's episode, Amma asks Anu not to enter the temple from now on. This is the punishment. Arjun is also on her side. Paati apologizes to Amma and attempts to persuade her. Amma claims that no one can overturn God's choice and that God has merely assisted Roja in finding her mother. Amma tells Arjun that Roja is his wife because of his good acts in a previous life, and she asks him to look after her. Paati is asked by Amma to take everyone home. Shenbagam's homecoming brings joy to Roja and her family.

Shenbagam and her family arrive at their residence. Shenbagam gets flashes of the time she spent with Roja when Roja was a kid. Roja takes the garland off the picture of Shenbagam. Yashoda, Roja, and Kalpana perform aarti to welcome Shenbagam into the house. Paati is overjoyed to meet her daughter after such a long time. Everyone tries to remind Shenbagam of the time they spent with her.

Arjun says that since Shenbagam has come to Roja its proof that Roja is her daughter and not Anu. Paati, on the other hand, continues to think that Anu is her granddaughter.

Shenbagam puts saffron on Roja's head and says not to get her wrong but she doesn't remember anything. Paati backs Anu, but Arjun advises her not to make a decision too quickly. Paati advises Shenbagam not to be concerned about the situation. The fire in the aarti plate goes off as Anu attempts to receive the blessing. Anu hugs Shenbagam and whispers in her ears not to overact. Anu pretends to be pleased to see her mother again in front of everyone.

Kalpana asks Roja to seek blessings from her mother. Roja and her mother enjoy a tender moment. Arjun's father inquires as to how she recognized Roja. Shenbagam claims to have known Roja before itself.

