Roja, 1st December 2021, Written Update: Arjun and Roja's romantic moments

In today's episode, Arjun takes Roja to their room. Arjun says to Roja how important she is in his life. They discuss how they met each other, got married, and then fell in love. Later, they share some romantic moments.

The next morning, Arjun is awakened by a phone call from Chandrakantha. Chandrakantha informs him that Sakshi is in Chennai. They intend to gather evidence against Anu and Sakshi. Because Roja is involved in the plan, Chandrakantha believes it is risky and should be carried out with caution. Arjun claims that he would take care of everything. Roja awakens and declares that she, too, will join Arjun in the plan because she cannot live without him. Arjun tries to convince her but is of no use.

Kalpana, Shenbagam, and Pratap bestow their blessings on the duo. Kalpana and Pratap make fun of them since they are planning a honeymoon after being married for two years. Yashoda instructs Balu to ask Arjun which resort they would be staying at. Arjun hands Roja some documents to keep secure. Anu finds about the resort as part of Arjun's strategy. The family members bid adieu to Arjun and Roja.

Anu contacts Sakshi and informs her about Roja and Arjun's resort details, asking her to do something against them. Arjun and Roja are on their way to the resort. Sakshi is plotting something with a gang of goons. According to the plan, Chandrakantha and her crew are prepared. In the car, Arjun gets naughty with Roja. Roja claims that she trusts him so much that she has no fear. Roja and Arjun have a lovely conversation.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read| Roja, 29th November 2021, Written Update: Roja reveals the truth to the family