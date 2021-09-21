Roja, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Will Arjun discover Shenbagam's true identity?

In today's episode, Roja is overjoyed since she is finally meeting her mother after 20 years. Shenbagam and Roja had an intense conversation. Their talk is overheard by Anu. Arjun requests that Shenbagam spend some time with Roja, as she has craved the affection of a mother for many years.

Roja expresses her admiration for her mother and the special place she holds in her heart for her. Shenbagam believes Roja's mother is extremely fortunate to have a daughter like her, and she will be much more fortunate if Roja turns out to be her daughter.

Saraswathi's activities are questioned by Anu, who wonders why she is approaching Roja instead of her. Saraswathi is reminded of why she was bought here, and she is blackmailed into following the plan or her family would be in peril. Saraswathi claims that she has faith in God and that he will assist her. Anu inquires as to what she was doing in Roja's room. Saraswathi responds that she is a nurse, and she noticed Roja had a fever, so she went to aid her out of humanity. Saraswathi cautions Anu about her conduct, saying she would not beat her if she had a daughter like her. Saraswati resolves to assist Roja and will not leave until the situation is resolved. Saraswathi responds appropriately to Anu and then departs.

Arjun sits by the pool, contemplating Shenbagam's entrance, while Shenbagam prays to the goddess for Roja's safety. Arjun decides to find the truth about Shenbagam's sudden arrival out of nowhere.

Arjun visits Shenbagam in her room. The two have a casual discussion. Arjun then inquires about her past, to which she responds that he should be aware of her past because she is an amnesiac. She speaks about her work as a nurse. Arjun interrogates her about where she has been for the past two decades and how she ended up at the temple on puja day.

