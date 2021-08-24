Roja, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Arjun plays flute to bring out the snake

In the latest episode, Arjun beats the goons who came to stop him and interrupts the Pooja ceremony. Roja with Kalpana comes with the local band music and dances on the music. They even bring the cut-out of Anu with four extra heads. When Paati asks to stop the music and dance, Arjun asks her to come and dance with them. The priestess becomes furious as Arjun interrupts Pooja.

Paati scolds Pratap for being party to Arjun’s madness. But Kalpana says to her that they are doing Pooja for the sake of her grandson. Paati scolds Arjun and informs him to get the permission of the landowner. But Arjun sarcastically makes fun of her scolding. The priestess gets angry at Arjun and Roja’s acts. Even the landowner supports Arjun and dances with him. But when Paati scolds the landowner, he tells Paati that Arjun has won the case of the given land and if they had any problem with that, they can leave.

Arjun starts playing Bansuri. But despite everything, the priestess chants mantra’s for Anu. By listening to the bansuri, a snake comes out. Seeing that, everyone feels scared and starts screaming loudly but Anu doesn't react. Then the snake comes towards Anu and she feels scared. Paati asks Arjun to stop playing with him. Everyone scolds and Arjun stops, but Arjun shouts that he has got the powers to assemble God. Then he plays loudly. But the nurse catches the snake and everyone is shocked to know that it was a plastic snake. Anu feels relaxed by knowing that. Paati and Manikam scold Arjun for this childish act.

