Roja, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Shenbagam adamant about not meeting her husband

In today's episode, Puja tells Arjun that she is unhappy with Ashwin and that everything is falling apart in their relationship. She had never understood Ashwin and had made the worst mistake of her life by marrying him without notifying her family. She also claims that she will commit suicide. Arjun offers to visit the temple, but she refuses.

Arjun arrives at the temple, anxious, only to discover that Puja and Ashwin have pulled a practical joke on him. Puja says she wants to tell her parents that she is married to Ashwin and plans to move in with him. Arjun informs them of the situation of Shenbagam and promises to only take them home once everything is resolved. But Arjun pulls back and comes up with a fresh plan; he invites Puja to join him in Ashwin's room without anyone's knowing. Puja agrees.

Shenbagam's spouse visits her. In front of Manickam, Anu attempts to overact. Everyone greets him with great enthusiasm. Kalpana says she'll bring Shenbagam with her. Shenbagam is informed about Manickam's arrival by Roja and Kalpana. Shenbagam is taken aback. She expresses her concern, saying she doesn't recall her name and wonders how she will meet Manickam. Roja and Kalpana attempt to persuade her, but she refuses.

Paati arrives to call Shenbagam, but Shenbagam warns Paati not to pressurize her and warns that if she is pressed, she will leave the house. Manikam personally visits Shenbagam in her room. Roja, Paati, and Kalpana exit the room. When Manickam calls her name and asks her to come to see him, she sobs hysterically and tells him not to touch her since she doesn't remember anything and doesn't want to see him. He catches her hand and tries to recall the time they spent together.

