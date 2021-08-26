Roja, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Arjun, Roja leave the house

In the latest episode, cops drag Anu along with the priestess to the police jeep. Paati requests Arjun to tell the police to release her, but Kalpana tells Paati that it’s time for her to realize Anu’s real behavior. By the time the police jeep starts, Manikam brings anticipatory bail for Anu. He shows the bail to the police and they release Anu as there is no choice left. Manikam tells Arjun that he doubted his intentions when he played the flute. Arjun tells Anu that showing everyone that she is not paralyzed but acted like that, is his first success. Saying about his success, he puts fire on Anu’s cutout.

Seeing that fire, Anu felt angry but didn’t do anything, instead, she cried. Paati brings Anu to her home and tells her that it’s her house. But Arjun, Roja, Kalpana, Pratap stop them at the front door itself. Kalpana requests Paati to see the real Anu as she is not Manikam’s daughter. Paati won’t agree with Kalpana’s allegations on Anu and shouts at her to stop this nonsense. Roja locks the main door while Kalpana is talking with Paati. She tells Paati that she can enter the house as it is not an issue, but Anu shouldn’t step into the house. Paati is so stubborn about Anu entering the house, she even scolds Roja that she is an orphan and her child will also be an orphan.

Kalpana and Roja were shocked while listening to Paati’s words about her child. Roja warned Paati that she will feel bad in the future. Kalpana tells Paati that they will leave the house if Anu enters. Then Paati tells them to leave. Arjun asks everyone to come along with him. They start going but Roja stops and asks Arjun that why should they have to leave the house instead of Anu. Roja calls everyone in her neighborhood, everyone asks her about what happened.

