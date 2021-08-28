Roja, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Arjun asks Roja to take another DNA test

In the latest episode, Roja asks neighborhood people about her family. Everyone says to Roja that they are a very good family, even they thought that Roja and Arjun will be blessed with a child with Kalpana’s behavior. Sumathi and Kalpana cry in front of everyone about how Paati is behaving with them. Paati came, then the neighborhood questions what happened to her and why is she behaving like that. Paati tells everyone that it’s a family matter and she will deal with that. Paati asks everyone to go inside the house. Pratap and Kalpana tell Paati that they will only step into the house when Arjun and Roja enter. Paati tells Arjun and Roja to step into the house. Even the neighborhood asks them to go into the house.

Paati feels bad about the incident and shouts at everyone. Arjun tells Paati and Anu that they have some conditions if Anu agrees to that, then they will delete her video where she moves from the wheelchair. Anu and Paati ask about the conditions, to which Roja tells Anu that she shouldn’t eat anything for two days, they will conduct some pooja to change her bad intentions into good. Paati thinks it is good, asks Anu to agree with that otherwise she will be in jail for the rest of her life. Anu agrees to Roja and Arjun’s conditions.

Roja feels bad about how Paati talked about her child. Arjun consoles Roja by saying that if Paati curses their child because that child is destined for greater things. Arjun asks Roja to take another DNA test to prove to Paati that she is the family’s heir. Not only for that but also Roja needs an identity other than an orphan. Roja hopes that her mother is there somewhere as she came into her dreams and she sleeps in her lap. Anu listens to everything secretly. Anu thinks of a plan. Sakshi scolds the nurse, at the same time, Anu calls Sakshi to ask a favor. Anu asks Sakshi to bring Senbugam to her home and she has to agree that Anu is her daughter.

