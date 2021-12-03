Roja, 2nd December 2021, Written Update: Arjun and Roja spend their time at the resort

In today's episode, Sakshi's thugs use chloroform to make the resort's staff unconscious and then send her members as staff. Chandrakantha is watching the CCTV footage. Arjun and Roja arrive at the resort. Chandrakantha's team informs her that Arjun has entered the resort. When the staff asks to wait for 5 minutes, Roja asks if they can take a look around. The staff arranges a buggy ride for Arjun and Roja. Sakshi's group informs Sakshi that Arjun and Roja have checked into the hotel. Arjun and Roja enjoy the buggy ride. Arjun feels something is suspicious.

Anu arrives at the resort. Roja stops and plays in the garden area. Later, she pranks Arjun. Anu calls Sakshi. Sakshi asks Anu to be careful and not to come in front of Arjun. Sakshi goes on to say that she and Anu will be the only ones leaving the resort and that she will murder Arjun and Roja at the same place. Arjun and Roja click selfies, and there he spots a man following them.

Arjun asks Roja to continue swinging and says he'll be back in a minute. Arjun contacts Chandrakantha to discuss their plan's next steps. He notices Roja is missing and goes in search of her. Roja is seen having fun on the slide. Arjun and Roja go for a stroll beside the pool. Arjun questions the waiter whether he is the actual employee of the resort as he arrives to offer beverages to Arjun and Roja. Chandrakantha contacts Arjun and reveals that the waiter is a constable.

Arjun and Roja go to their room in the hotel. Anu hides from Arjun. In their room, Arjun tries to get romantic with Roja. Sakshi is watching them through CCTV. When Arjun tries to get close to Roja, Arjun spots the camera in their room. He throws a towel on the camera.

