Roja, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Roja decides to get her mom back

In today's episode, Roja puts camphor on her hands and lit the fire in her hands. The family members are shocked to see Roja doing that. Roja takes an oath making fire as a witness, she is going to perform pooja in front of all. She is very confident that amma will come back for her. Family members try to demotivate her confidence by saying that all these years, she didn't come, so how come she is so confident. Roja tells if she doesn't come, she is going to leave this house.

Anu makes a call to Yashoda, Yashoda asks her to be confident and we are going to play with their sentiments and she wants all the information about Arjun's family members. Shenbagam will help them in this. All these years, they were waiting for this moment. Anu feels a little relieved. Yashoda informs her that the ball is in their court and this time they are going to win.

Arjun comes home shouting for Anu. He asks Annapoorani to apologize to Roja. Roja tries to convince Arjun. Paati says Roja not to act in front of Arjun as she only informed him first and now putting up an act before Arjun. Kalpana tells that she informed Arjun about the incident. Arjun beats Prema and Purushotthaman. Annapoorani declares that Shenbagam is Anu's mom but not Roja's. Arjun's mom and dad console Roja. Arjun tells Roja not to think of anyone just do what she feels right and don't follow Paati blindly.

Saraswathi feels something is wrong and she feels Roja is innocent and there is some problem. She informs Yashoda that acting as someone's wife and mother is making her uncomfortable. She asks her to act for the well-being of her family. Saraswathi decides to go and help Roja.

