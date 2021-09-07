Roja, 7th September 2021, Written Update: Roja and Anu decide to perform the pooja

In today's episode, Arjun applies ointment to Roja's hand, asks Roja not to hurt herself anymore. Arjun says she has him, his mother, his father, and his brother who always wish for her happiness and well-being. Roja shares how Paati's taunts bother her.

Roja is confident that after performing this pooja she'll get her mother back in her life. Arjun says that Shenbagam is your mom and everyone believes this and it doesn't matter to him whether Paati believes this or not, she doesn't need to perform this pooja. Roja convinces Arjun though he first gets angry at Paati but seeing Roja adamant he gives up on the condition that he will be there in the pooja. Arjun and Roja share a moment.

Sakshi calls Anu and informs her that Saraswathi is ready to act as Shenbagam. Anu gives an idea of how and when to get Saraswathi into the house. Roja goes to do pooja but is shocked to see Anu performing the pooja out of her routine. Paati backs Anu's actions and Anu reveals that she also wants to do the same pooja as Roja. Paati declares that Anu will also perform this pooja for Shenbagam and sympathizes with Anu as she was away from her mom all these years.

Sakshi gives inputs related to her entry to Saraswathi. Saraswathi says she is ready and everybody will believe her as Shenbagam easily. They ask her not to be overconfident. Saraswathi prays to God and asks for strength to help Roja from these people with wicked intentions. She is doing this not just for her family but for helping Roja. Kalpana prays to the Lord and asks to support Roja. Kalpana boosts Roja's confidence and says good will always win.

