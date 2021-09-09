Roja, 8th September 2021, Written Update: Paati, Yashoda & Balachandran plan to keep Roja away from the puja

In today's episode, Kalpana says to Roja that God will always be on her side and asks her to feel her as her mother until her mother comes back. Roja and Kalpana share a mother-daughter moment. Arjun is suspicious about Anu's actions, being adamant about performing puja as she has never done such things in her life. Arjun says that she is planning something huge, we have to be very careful and I am always with you in this.

Paati and Yashoda plan to mix something in Roja's milk so that she won't be able to attend tomorrow's puja, Anu can win this easily. Roja is a tough competitor for Anu and at any cost, Anu should win this as she is her granddaughter. Sakshi arrives at the den where Saraswathi is held captive. Sakshi plans to send Saraswathi into Arjun's family. She checks on Saraswathi and leaves the place to check on the arrangements of the puja. Sakshi forgets her phone there. Saraswathi takes the phone and tries to call Roja but one of the goons spots her and tries to snatch away the phone. But Saraswathi pushes him and beats him with a log, he falls unconscious.

She tries calling Roja but Paati answers the call and says that there is no one named Roja in this house and cuts the call. Saraswathi dials back Paati keeps the receiver of the landline away so no call is received. Sakshi is back, Saraswathi arranges everything back to position and sits in her place. Sakshi feels everything is under control and leaves the place. Kalpana heats the milk for Roja and leaves to call Roja but in the meantime, Paati, Yashoda, and her husband mix something in the milk. Kalpana gives milk to Roja.

