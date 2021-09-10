Roja, 9th September 2021, Written Update: Arjun intervenes to prevent Roja from consuming milk

In today's episode, we see, Roja reaches for Kalpana's glass to drink the milk, Arjun steps in and says he'll drink it first to test it on himself. If nothing happens to him, Roja can drink the milk. Paati, Yashoda, and Balachandran are convinced that if they both drink the milk, they will fall ill and won’t be able to attend the puja. Arjun takes a sip of the milk before passing it on to Roja. He instructs Kalpana to go and obtain milk for the entire family. Paati, Yashoda, and Bala try to avoid drinking the milk, but Arjun is adamant and forces Yashoda and Bala to consume it. They both rush to the restroom after having it as their health deteriorate.

Arjun mocks their predicament. He then instructs Roja to give milk to Paati as well. The latter attempts to rush to the restroom, but Arjun stops her and tells her that there is nothing in her glass of milk and that he knows they mixed tablets in Roja's glass. He replaced the tablets with nuts powder when he arrived to check on her and found she wasn't in her room. When Yashoda and Bala question him about the tablets, he claims that he didn't mix the tablets in their glasses and that he was just playing a mind game. This made them believe there was something in the milk that was causing their health to decline.

Everyone gets ready in the morning and waits for Roja. Kalpana praises Roja and compares her to Amman in appearance (goddess). Roja seeks Kalpana and Shiva’s blessings. In the end, Anu comes downstairs dressed similarly to Roja, which irritates the latter.

We have seen this episode on the channel.

Also Read: Roja, 8th September 2021, Written Update: Paati, Yashoda & Balachandran plan to keep Roja away from the puja