Role reversal in KBC 13: Genelia D’souza tests if Amitabh Bachchan is a ‘perfect husband’; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows of Indian television which is hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. This year KBC has successfully made its way up to 13 seasons. Over the years, the TV show has received good word of mouth and viewership in the country which makes viewers glued to their TV screens as Big B takes the host seat. However, the upcoming episode of KBC 13 will witness a unique twist as guest Genelia D’souza will be seen questioning Amitabh Bachchan.

Following the old tradition of welcoming well-known guests once in a week, the show will be graced by Genelia D’souza and husband Riteish Deshmukh. The tables will turn this time as for a brief moment, Genelia will be one asking questions to host Amitabh. Well, the interesting twist is that the Bollywood actor will test if superstar Amitabh Bachchan fits correctly for the title of ‘perfect husband’. The makers of the show, shared a few glimpses of the conversion in a promo video, captioning it as, “Hotseat par baithe-baithe @geneliad ne pooche perfect husband hone se jude kuch sawaal, kya jawaab mila unhe? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye.”

Click HERE to watch the promo

Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered as a great platform for citizens from all over the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing concerning the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

ALSO READ| Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D’souza is upset with Riteish Deshmukh because of THIS reason