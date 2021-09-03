Role reversal in KBC: Sourav Ganguly turns host & Amitabh takes the hot seat; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows of the Indian television which is hosted by the superstar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. This year KBC has successfully made its way up to 13 seasons. Over the years, the TV show has received good word of mouth and viewership in the country which makes viewers glued to their TV screens as Amitabh Bachchan takes the host seat. However, the latest episode of the show was quite different.

Following the old tradition of Friday episodes, the show was graced by popular personalities Virendra Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. The tables turned this time as for a brief moment Amitabh Bachchan sat on the hot seat to play the game with Virendra Sehwag. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly donned the hat of the host and began asking questions to Big B. A jovial Amitabh Bachchan, jokingly quipped that he finally understands the pressure that contestants go through while playing the game.

Take a look at the video here:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered as a great platform for citizens from all over the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing concerning the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

